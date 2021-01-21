BELMONT RESIDENT SUCCUMBS TO CHOP WOUND

Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jason Martin, a 47-year-old mason of Belmont that occurred on 20.01.2021.

According to investigations, about 5:30pm on 20.01.21 Martin and another man also of Belmont got into an altercation and Martin received a single chop wound to his left foot. Martin later went to his home where he was subsequently discovered unresponsive by his niece in a pool of blood.

Officers from the Calliaqua Police Station were alerted and they visited the scene at Martin’s home. Martin was rushed to the Levi Latham Health Centre to seek medical attention and; was later transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). He later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Martin’s death marks the first homicide for the year 2021. There is presently one suspect in custody assisting the police in the investigations.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.