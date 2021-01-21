515 Local COVID Cases Recorded As SVG Battles Second Wave

Last Updated on 5 hours by News Admin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed fifty-three (53) new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Two (2) cases are non-nationals who arrived from the USA with negative RT-PCR tests and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the other cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening.

There are now five hundred and fifteen (515) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

One hundred and twenty-two (122) persons have recovered, five hundred and thirty- one (531) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Six hundred and fifty-five (655) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared.

The Molecular Laboratory Unit is once again experiencing delays in the processing and reporting of results for RT-PCR samples due to a significant backlog.

Persons awaiting results are asked to remain in quarantine and call the health care facility in their district responsible for COVID-19 services.