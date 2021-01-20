Vincentians Travelling To The UK Must Self-Isolate For 10 Days

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

Change of protocols for travellers to the UK

With effect from 0400 GMT Monday 18 January, all passengers arriving into the UK from any destination in the world (except the UK Common Travel Area ) will be obliged to self-isolate for 10 days. All arrivals will also be required to complete a passenger locator form and be in possession of a negative COVIC-19 test pre-departure to the UK.

In effect, the “Travel Corridors” arrangement has been suspended until 15 February at the earliest for all 64 countries, islands and territories that were on it, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

