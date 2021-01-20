World

Several injured after large explosion in Madrid city centre

January 20, 2021 add comment

Madrid’s emergency services have rushed to a building in the city centre following a sizeable explosion.

The explosion took place in the Puerta del Toledo area but confirmation from the authorities regarding the cause and any fatalities is yet to be released.

The strong explosion happened near a residence for the elderly, and residents are being evacuated according to eyewitnesses.
Local media have said the building serves as a residence for priests and other church workers.

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

