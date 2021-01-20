RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE MANAGED CONDUCT OF MASS GATHERINGS

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

AIM: The safe conduct of mass gatherings in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a manner that reduces the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

OBJECTIVES:

Minimize the potential for creating a COVID-19 super-spreader event. Reduce the exposure of congregants/attendees/patrons of mass gatherings in SVG to SARS-CoV-2. Early identification of congregants/attendees/patrons of mass gatherings suspected of having COVID-19. Facilitate contact tracing and the early containment of COVID-19 in the event of exposure during a mass gathering.

The managed conduct of mass gatherings is the responsibility of the Environmental Health Services Department of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment supported by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as per the Public Health Act of 2020 and the Environmental Health Services Act of 1991.

Mass gatherings include:

Outdoor gatherings: Include open air crusades, block-o-ramas, outdoor fetes, gatherings around open bars (e.g. Heritage Square), gatherings with direct access to the courtyard or large yard or a large pool area, catamaran cruises, beach and river picnics.

Indoor gatherings: Include in door church services, concerts, house parties, night clubs, meetings and boat rides on ferries.

The measures recommended recognize:

The increased risk of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the existence of evolving local spreadof COVID-19. The increased risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during indoor gatherings compared to outdoor gatherings due to the limited capacity to physically distance and the diminished air quality in enclosed spaces. The transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by the use of facial coverings, physical distancing, cough etiquette and hand hygiene.

PHASE #3: Effective January 8, 2021 to January 15, 2021 – Mass gatherings

Outdoor gatherings:

Outdoor gatherings with a maximum of 20 persons should be allowed. Temperature checks of all patrons should be done where the venue allows controlled access. This function is to be provided by the organizers of the event. Any patron/attendee/congregant found to have a temperature greater than 100.1’F MUSTbe referred immediately to the COVID-19 Hotline (534-4325). Sufficient sanitizing stations (at a recommended ratio of no less than 1:40 persons) should be maintained for the duration of the event. If the event is a street/square type event, the involved shops/stalls/bars should provide sanitizing options. The outdoor venue should have sufficient space to allow for free movement (3 ft physical distancing) between congregants/patrons/attendees. Facial coverings must be provided to all congregants/patrons/attendees. The use of facial coverings by the congregants/patrons/attendees is strongly recommended. To facilitate contact tracing (when practical): The event organizer should record the name (ID verified) and contact number of each person entering the event or one person of each group. This information should be securely stored for twenty-eight (28) days. The MOHWE will only access this information in the event that contact tracing involving the persons who attended the event is required. Adequate toilet facilitates with hygiene practices sufficiently maintained and available at or near to all events are strongly advised. All food safety protocols must be strictly adhered to. Compliance with the Public Health Act of 2020 and the Environmental Health Services Act of 1991 is required.

Indoor gatherings:

Indoorgatherings with a maximum of 10 persons should be allowed. Temperature checks of all congregants/attendees/patrons should be done as they enter the venue. This function must be provided by the organizers of the event. Any patron found to have a temperature greater than 100.1’F MUSTbe referred immediately to the COVID-19 Hotline (534-4325). Sufficient hand washing or hand sanitizing stations (at a recommended ratio of no less than 1:40 persons) should be available for the duration of the event. The venue should have sufficient space to allow for 3-6 ft physical distancing between congregants/patrons/attendees, and the free movement of congregants/patrons/attendees. Facial coverings must be given to all congregants/patrons/attendees. Facial coverings worn by the majority of congregants/patrons/attendees is strongly recommended. To facilitate contact tracing (when practical): The event organizer should record the name (ID verified) and contact number of each person entering the event or one person of each group. This information should be securely stored for twenty-eight (28) days. The MOHWE will only access this information in the event that contact tracing involving the persons who attended the event is required. Adequate toilet facilitates with hygiene practices sufficiently maintained should be available at all events. All food safety protocols must be strictly adhered to. Compliance with the Public Health Act of 1977 and the Environmental Health Services Act of 1991 is required.

Please note that the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID-19 Task Force, Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment may at any time make different recommendations.