Police Finds Lost Dog, Owner Ask To Contact Calliaqua Police Station

January 20, 2021 add comment

The general public is hereby notified that on Saturday 16th January 2021 about 2:00 pm, the police at Glen Mobile Station found a dog in the vicinity of the Glen Mobile Station.

The dog was wearing a brown collar with a chain attached to it. The dog is black in colour, with a white patch on its chest. It appears to be a cross breed between German Shepherd and an unknown breed.

The owner is asked to contact the Calliaqua Police Station to identify and claim Please walk along with some form of identification.

