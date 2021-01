Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a new concrete road in Donaldson, Clifton – Union Island.

The project saw the construction of 396 feet of road, along with Slipper and Kerb drains.

In addition, BRAGSA built two retaining walls with a combined length of 504 feet.

The project was carried out at a cost of $245,000. It was done over a ten weeks period.