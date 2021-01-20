Last Updated on 39 mins by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 19, JANUARY 20, 2021 8:00 PM

1. No clear views were obtained of the dome today.

2. Weather conditions again hampered fieldwork on the volcano. Conditions eased sufficiently to allow Instrumentation Engineer Lloyd Lynch and Engineering Technician Ian Juman to be dropped off at the monitoring station on the upper flank of the volcano where they undertook some modification of the station configuration to improve communication.

3. Equipment to install a camera at the crater rim to monitor dome growth was also completed.

4. The helicopter support ended today and the crew from Calvin Air Helicopters returned to Antigua during the early afternoon.

5. Dr Adam Stinton who had been sent from the Montserrat Volcano Observatory to assist with dome growth measurements returned to Montserrat today. During his visit Dr. Stinton completed an aerial survey of the new dome, assisted with daily visual observations and photographic documentation of dome growth and was part of the two-man team who sampled the growing lava dome.

6. Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

7. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

8. NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

9. NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.