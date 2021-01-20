World

Kamala Harris Makes History As First Female US Vice President

January 20, 2021 add comment

Kamala Harris, the groundbreaking former senator from California, made history again — as the first female vice president and woman of colour in the White House.

Leading up to her first day in office during this unprecedented time, Harris said she was “filled with a sense of purpose and hope.”

“Our country is on a path to heal and to rebuild,” she said in a message posted on social media Monday. “Of course, that doesn’t mean the road ahead is going to be easy. Our nation continues to face challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to this economic recession, from our climate crisis to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, to healing and strengthening the democracy that we all cherish.”

