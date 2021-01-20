ENFORCMENT OF COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

PRESS RELEASE

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave effects, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to advise members of the public to continue to be responsible citizens by adhering to the various measures and protocols that have been implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG); to protect its citizens and visitors and; to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

These protocols include the Recommendations for the Managed Conduct of Mass Gatherings with or without Amplified Music issued by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID 19 Task Force; Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment. When you adhere to these protocols, you are protecting yourself and the people around you.

The Government of SVG has declared Friday, January 22nd and Monday, January 25th, 2021 as public holidays. It is customary for Vincentians to engage in different social events/activities on public holidays. However, inlight of the current rise in COVID -19 cases in SVG and the need for physical distancing and social hygiene; the RSVGPF encourages citizens to exercise restraint and stay at home as far as possible over the long extended weekend of 22nd -25th January 2021.

The RSVGPF informs that existing pieces of legislation among others are highly relevant in the circumstances for enforcement:-

Public Health Act

Public Health (Amendment) Act 2020

The Noise Control Act

The Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act – particularly in relation to the public transportation transportation

The Litter Act

National Parks Act

Beach Protection Act

Section 291 Chapter 171 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009. Section 291 states “Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which he knows, or has reason to believe, to be likely to cause the spread of any infectious or contagious disease, is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Accordingly, the RSVGPF would be conducting strategic and targeted patrols to ensure the following:

No playing of amplified music in public or private places No mass gatherings of persons on beaches, or other social events including; river cooks, picnics, etc. Social and physical distancing are being practiced Motorists and commuters are adhering to the protocols with regards to public transportation and; the number of passengers riding in omnibuses No boat rides and or; excursions Quarantined persons remain at their designated places of confinement at all times.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and support during this unprecendented period, as we work hand in hand towards the maintainence of the health, safety and security of our blessed land.