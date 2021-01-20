BREAKING: Female Inmate Contracts COVID-19?

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin
News784 understands that an inmate at Her Majesty’s Prison has allegedly contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The inmate from information obtained is currently serving time for a gang-related crime.
It was stated recently that a number of Law Enforcement officers had contracted the virus.
As of Tuesday 19th, January St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed sixty-two (62) new COVID-19 cases.
All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening.
There are four hundred and sixty-four (464) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various cluster types including worksites, churches and private parties.