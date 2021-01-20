National

BREAKING: Female Inmate Contracts COVID-19?

January 20, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

News784 understands that an inmate at Her Majesty’s Prison has allegedly contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The inmate from information obtained is currently serving time for a gang-related crime.

It was stated recently that a number of Law Enforcement officers had contracted the virus.

As of Tuesday 19th, January  St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed sixty-two (62) new COVID-19 cases.

All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening.

There are four hundred and sixty-four (464) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various cluster types including worksites, churches and private parties.

Recommended For You

Mother Livid, After Daughter Contracts COVID-19 At Her Majesty’s Prison

Gov’t Seeking Accommodation For Persons Who Can’t Isolate At Home

Rocks From St Vincent’s La Soufriere Volcano Sent To The UK For Analysis

New Road For Residents Of Donaldson, Union Island

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.