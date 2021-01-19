Weekly Report Venezuela In The News

Last Updated on 19 mins by News Admin

Venezuela Inaugurates Ozone Science Center

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday inaugurated the National Ozone Science Center (CENAOZ), a modern facility that aims to promote health strategies based on ozone therapy.

“Today we inaugurate the CENAOZ headquarters. The ozone therapy will contribute to the medical protocols that have been established for the cure of COVID-19,” Maduro said. “The ozone therapy will be present in all the country’s Integral Diagnostic Centers (CDI),” the Bolivarian leader added and ratified that the Venezuelan population will receive these services for free.

Venezuela Offers Oxygen to Attend COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza informed that his country will provide oxygen to Brazil so it can face Manaus city’s health emergency: “On instructions from President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela will support the brotherly Brazilian people. For our nation, solidarity is a duty,” Arreaza tweeted.

On Thursday, Amazon State’s governor Wilson Lima thanked the solidarity gesture that will end the lack of oxygen in Manaus. “The Amazon will have eternal gratitude to President Maduro,” Lima tweeted while assuring that Manaus’ intensive care wards were so full that many patients had to be airlifted to other States.

Venezuela participates from this Monday in the XIII Telematic Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development

Venezuela will have broad participation in the discussion tables established within the program of the XIII Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development, which for the first time will be held online, between this Monday, January 18 and 26, under the presidency of the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s Summit program will focus, in particular, on labor migration, the involvement of businesses and local authorities, regional perspectives and dialogue; all this considering the impact of COVID-19 and post-pandemic challenges.

Among the topics that will be debated in the tables are the impact of COVID-19 on migrants, migration and development; post-pandemic socio-economic response for migrants and their communities; the governance of labor migration; gaps in the protection of migrants and diaspora contributions to COVID-19 recovery efforts in countries of origin.

The implementation of the Vaccine Bank for ALBA-TCP countries advances

Venezuela and Cuba have begun the process of creating the Vaccine Bank for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

“I was informed by the Vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, who was in Cuba on an official visit and was received by President Díaz- Canel, the Prime Minister and by the Cuba-Venezuela cooperation commission, that we are creating a Vaccine Bank of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).”, said the Venezuelan Head of State, Nicolás Maduro Moros, during the inauguration of the National Ozone Scientific Center.

Venezuela and Cuba will create Binational Observatory to assess the impact of illegal US measures

Venezuela and Cuba agreed to create a Binational Observatory to evaluate the impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States Government (USA) on both nations, reported the Executive Vice-president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

“We have agreed to create a binational observatory to follow up on unilateral, illicit and illegitimate coercive measures against Cuba and Venezuela”, said the Executive Vice-president in statements transmitted by the multistate TeleSur.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza meets with Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Chargé d’Affaires

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, met on Friday with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Chargé d’Affaires to Venezuela, Robert McKenzie, to reaffirm the legitimate rights of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over the Guayana Esequiba.

“We ratified that Venezuela will defend its legitimate rights over the Guayana Esequiba and it will not admit meddling from third parties, whether they are States or corporations, in the territorial dispute,” wrote the Venezuelan foreign minister on his Twitter account @jaarreaza.

National government protests UK funding of plans to disturb Venezuela’s peace

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again repudiated the link between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with destabilizing plans in the Latin American country.

According to the British news portal, Daily Maverick, the United Kingdom is involved in financing a project to influence local and national media, aimed at creating a climate of instability and disturbing the peace of Venezuelans.

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, delivered a note of protest in Caracas on Monday to Ambassador Andrew Soper, in which the hostile attitude of the British Government, contrary to international law, is repudiated.

ECLAC calls for international solidarity, universal distribution of vaccine against COVID-19

“We must move forward with sustainability to build a future with more equality, solidarity and international cooperation (…) Cooperation plays an important role to move forward with sustainable solutions,” said on Tuesday Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in her statement at the XII Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Bárcena called for international solidarity in the universal distribution of the vaccine and to think long term to correct the region’s structural problems.