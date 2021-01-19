Caribbean

St Lucia Places Ban On The Sale Of Alcohol

January 19, 2021 add comment

Sale of Alcohol Prohibited

The Government of Saint Lucia announces that liquor licenses are suspended as of Wednesday 20th January 2021 which will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol at supermarkets, minimarts, grocery shops, gas stations, restaurants and bars and other licensed operators.

The liquor license suspension will continue for 21 days and is intended as a measure to address the spread of COVID-19 in light of the significant rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases on island.

Following recommendations from a National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC)/Stakeholder’s meeting held on Tuesday 19th January 2021 further decisions to address the upsurge in COVID-19 will be communicated to the public.

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to thank Saint Lucians for their cooperation as we continue to manage the pandemic.

