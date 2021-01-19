Seychelles Drops Quarantine Requirements For COVID-Vaccinated Travelers

Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

Seychelles has dropped quarantine requirements for all travellers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Visitors who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the nation without having to quarantine for 10 days, provided they present a negative PCR test result that was taken within 72 hours of travel, reported CNN.

Travellers will also have to submit an authentic certificate from their national health authority proving they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Seychelles depends on tourism for around 65 per cent of its GDP.

Officials are hopeful these steps will help revive tourism on the island nation.

“We hope that this will open up the tourism industry for the locals primarily for the small hotels who are struggling on La Digue, Praslin and also on Mahe. And also provide the kick that our economy desperately needs,” Tourism Minister Sylvestre Radegonde said during a press conference earlier this month.

As of now, non-vaccinated visitors from Seychelles’ category 1 and 2 lists, as well as those arriving by private jet, are permitted to enter as long as they self-isolate for 10 days and provide a negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of arrival, reported CNN.