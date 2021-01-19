Negative COVID-19 Test Required For Travel Into The United States

Last Updated on 29 mins by News Admin

Port of Spain, January 19 , 202 1 – Caribbean Airlines advises that effective January 26, 2021, all passengers travelling into the United States of America (USA), will be required to present results of a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.

It will be mandatory to have a COVID-19 test no older than 3 days before the flight departure date to the United States.

Travellers must provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline at check-in.

Based on the instructions issued by the Public Health Authorities, passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be allowed to travel.

All persons traveling must adhere to the COVID-19 entry requirements for their respective destinations.

These requirements and other important travel information can be verified using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at

https://apply.joinsherpa.com/ travel-restrictions? affiliateid=cal

Customers are also advised to check the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) website for further details.