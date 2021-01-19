Agriculture Input Warehouse, Kingstown Fish Market Closed For Sanitization

Last Updated on 32 mins by News Admin

(PRESS RELEASE) – The General Public is asked to note that the Agriculture Input Warehouse Kingstown Fish market will be closed during the period of Tuesday 19th January 2021, to Tuesday 26th January in order to facilitate the sanitization of the building.

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in conjunction with industry stakeholders is advising that consumers wishing to purchase fish and fish products contact the Fisheries centres, among other providers in your area for the supply of fish and fish products:

Calliaqua – 526-5829

Barrouallie – 492-9902 or 458-7938

Owia – 433-9691

Bequia – 458-3701 or 526-4246

Union Island – 530-2438

Fishnet – 497-3474