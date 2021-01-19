National

Agriculture Input Warehouse, Kingstown Fish Market Closed For Sanitization

January 19, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 32 mins by News Admin

(PRESS RELEASE) – The General Public is asked to note that the Agriculture Input Warehouse Kingstown Fish market will be closed during the period of Tuesday 19th January 2021, to Tuesday 26th January in order to facilitate the sanitization of the building.

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in conjunction with industry stakeholders is advising that consumers wishing to purchase fish and fish products contact the Fisheries centres, among other providers in your area for the supply of fish and fish products:

Calliaqua – 526-5829

Barrouallie – 492-9902 or 458-7938

Owia – 433-9691

Bequia – 458-3701 or 526-4246

Union Island – 530-2438

Fishnet – 497-3474

Recommended For You

Mandatory Wearing Of Mask – Unwise And Counterproductive

Explosive Eruption Of St Vincent’s La Soufriere Volcano May Occur

Holidays For “Public Health” Declared In St Vincent

No Lockdown For St Vincent Amidst Surge In COVID-19 Cases

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.