Business

Adam Stewart named executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International

January 19, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 5 mins by News Admin

Montego Bay – Sandals Resorts International has announced Adam Stewart’s appointment as the executive chairman.

Stewart becomes just the second chairman in the company’s 40-year history. He is preceded by his late father and chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who died earlier this month. Gordon Stewart, a pioneer in Caribbean tourism, founded the organisation in 1981.

Stewart assumes the role after working alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as chief executive officer and, most recently, deputy chairman.

“Some people are dreamers, and some are doers; my dad was the magical combination of both. He was fiercely passionate about offering a product that would exceed expectations, and we are incredibly honored to continue his pursuit of innovation, raising the bar, and creating landmark moments for our valued guests,” Stewart said.

The executive chairman has been recognised for his leadership in the travel industry. In addition, in 2009, Stewart launched the Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

Stewart also assumes executive chairmanship of the Jamaica-based ATL Group. (PR)

Recommended For You

Airline industry needs up to another $80bn to survive pandemic

Venezuela Opens Up To Foreign Oil Investment

US DOT clears planned American-JetBlue partnership

Facebook harvests info via WhatsApp

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.