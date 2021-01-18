WHO Says St Vincent And The Grenadines Has Community Transmission

Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

On Monday in its (COVID-19) Dashboard, the World Health Organisation stated that St Vincent and the Grenadines has community transmission.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday confirmed sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases. All of the cases are nationals with no history of recent travel.

There are now three hundred and fifty-eight (358) local cases under investigation. Cases range in age from four (4) to eighty-seven (87) years.

Most cases are located on mainland St. Vincent, with the highest numbers in the Pembroke Health District.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy- five (375) cases remain active, and one (1) person with COVID-19 has died.

Globally, as of 4:35 pm CET, 17 January 2021, there have been 93,194,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,014,729 deaths, reported to WHO.

What is community transmission of COVID-19?

Community transmission is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by increasing positive tests through sentinel samples (routine systematic testing of respiratory samples from established laboratories).