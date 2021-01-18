URGENT: SAMSUNG-WHATSAPP SCAM ALERT

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to advise the general public about a scam that is currently being perpetuated via Whatsapp, purportedly on the behalf of Samsung.

Some users of Whatsapp, a multi-messaging platform, have received messages from one “Sarah Davis using cellular phone number 880 1629-845652.

Ms. Davis purports to be a “Samsung promo-active online agent.” The content of the messages states that the Samsung Company is currently running a promotional progarmme for Whatsapp members worldwide and participants were selected through random selection in Samsung’s computerized System, a database of over 80,000,000 users.

According to Sarah Davis “Whatsapp users from Africa, America, Asia, Australia,, Canada, Europe, Middle East, the Bahamas, New Zealand, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Haiti, Turks and Caicos were selected through random selection in Samsung’s computerized System, a database of over 80,000,000 users.”

The message further informed recipients that they were among the lucky winners with a grand prize of $100,000 USD and that they needed to make a claim to receive their prize.

A claim form with a fake Samsung letterhead was also provided by Ms. Davis. The form requests the following information from persons:-

FULL NAME, PHONE NUMBER, HOME ADDRESS, EMAIL ADDRESS, DATE OF BIRTH, NATIONALITY. OCCUPATION NEXT OF KIN, COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE.

The RSVGPF advises the public not to share any information or cooperate in any way with Ms. Sarah Davis. This proposition is a scam.

(2)

Police arrested and charged Chris Lewis, 42 years Carpenter of Diamonds with the offence of wounding on 15.1.2021. According to investigations, on 21.12.2020, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 44-year-old farmer of the same address by chopping on his left arm with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Diamonds.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.