Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin
SECOND COVID DEATH
St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded a second COVID-19 death. The eighty (80) year old male was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Friday January 15, 2021, with complications of a chronic noncommunicable disease.
The elderly gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 during the routine screening conducted on all admissions.
The patient who was managed on the COVID-19 Isolation Ward became unstable and died at 430 am today, January 18, 2021.
Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of January 17, 2021.
One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy-four (374) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.
–
One Comment to “SVG RECORDS SECOND COVID-19 DEATH -80yro MALE”
SVG has to close borders for a a few weeks to get this virus under control. We got to look at what the rest of the world is doing.