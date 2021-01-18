SVG RECORDS SECOND COVID-19 DEATH -80yro MALE

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

SECOND COVID DEATH

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded a second COVID-19 death. The eighty (80) year old male was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Friday January 15, 2021, with complications of a chronic noncommunicable disease.

The elderly gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 during the routine screening conducted on all admissions.

The patient who was managed on the COVID-19 Isolation Ward became unstable and died at 430 am today, January 18, 2021.

Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of January 17, 2021.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy-four (374) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

