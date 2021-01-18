SVG Offered 3,000 Doses Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been offered 3,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. Word of this comes from this country’s Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on the Issues at Hand program aired on WEFM.

“We are having offers, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; we have an offer to get immediately 3,000 doses for 3,000 persons, from Russia, for the Sputnik vaccine.

But we’re not moving on that other than keeping in communication until the WHO and CARPHA give the okay, because the WHO has engaged the institute in Russia which produces this vaccine with pre-qualification discussions.

At the moment the WHO has done only Pfizer, and very shortly they’re going to do Moderna and then a little later they’re going to do Astra Zeneca, the Oxford vaccine. There are other candidate vaccines in the pipeline.”