STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FERRAND ‘RANDY D’ DOPWELL

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines: We are sad to learn of the passing of veteran local radio personality Ferrand ‘Randy D’ Dopwell.

Randy D passed away after a period of illness at his home in Rockies at 11:10 p.m on Thursday, January 14th, 2021.

Randy D was a well-known broadcaster who pioneered several initiatives that provided exposure to many of our artistes here in the country.

He also provided an avenue through his Vibes Caribbean programme for persons in the Diaspora to keep in touch with SVG and to send greetings to their family and friends back home.

On learning of his passing, Dr Friday observed that “Randy’s contribution inspired so many persons in media and the entertainment industry – He was so positive. We’ll miss him”

We extend our sympathy and love to his family.

May his soul rest in peace.