No Lockdown For St Vincent Amidst Surge In COVID-19 Cases

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines will not enter into any lockdown amidst the surge in local COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean islands which have never instituted curfews or lockdowns in an effort to tackle the spread of COVID cases.

As of Monday 18th January 2021, the island recorded Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy-four (374) cases remain active, and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

On Monday in its (COVID-19) Dashboard, the World Health Organisation stated that St Vincent and the Grenadines has community transmission, the island authorities have objected to the classification.

The WHO IHR Regional Contact Focal Point has acknowledged the objection of St Vincent and the Grenadines National IHR Focal Point to its classification as having community transmission in respect of COVID-19 and will now revert to the correct classification.