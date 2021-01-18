La Soufriere Bulletin #18

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 18, JANUARY 18, 2021 8:00 PM

Low cloud cover and frequent periods of rain at the volcano throughout most of today hampered visual observations and fieldwork. Conditions eased briefly to allow Mr. Lloyd Lynch and Ian Juman to be dropped off at the monitoring station on the upper flank of the volcano where they completed most of the installation. The team would make one final visit to the site tomorrow, conditions permitting, to complete the setup.

Visual observations and a quick aerial photography survey over the dome in the afternoon by Dr. Stinton indicate that growth continues but appears to be mainly towards the north along the moat. The dome appears be developing a profile that looks more like an airplane wing, with the steep side of the dome facing the south and the gentler sloping sides towards the north. There appeared to have been little increase in the height of the dome.

Members of Staff of NEMO and Professor Richardson Robertson were in the villages of Chateaubelair and Fitz-Hughes on the Leeward side of the island today, updating residents via PA system, on current activities at the volcano, preparedness in the family and the meeting points in each community in the event that an evacuation order is issued. This activity will continue tomorrow in the Petit Bordel, Rose Bank, Rose Hall and Troumaca areas.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.