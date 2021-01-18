National

Holidays For “Public Health” Declared In St Vincent

January 18, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines have authorised two public holidays beginning this Friday.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves announced on Monday night.

“ I sense that across this nation that persons are strained and anxious about the increase in cases,  the effusive eruptions at La Soufriere, and the socio-economic challenges”.

Our front-line workers need time to refresh and reflect, Gonsalves said.

“ I instructed the Attorney General to prepare and cause to published in the gazette the requisite legal instruments proclaiming Friday 22nd and Monday 25th as public holidays”.

Gonsalves says these are holidays are for “Public Health”.

“ So we will pause, reflect, and act inclusively in solidarity with each other and pledge to stay fully engaged in confronting head-on our prospective challenges.

The two public holidays is widely seen as a lockdown measure to help tackle the spread of COVID-19 cases on the island.

Recommended For You

No Lockdown For St Vincent Amidst Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Community Transmission – St Vincent Objects To WHO’s Classification

SVG Offered 3,000 Doses Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Cases Spread Throughout St Vincent And The Grenadines

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.