Holidays For “Public Health” Declared In St Vincent

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines have authorised two public holidays beginning this Friday.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves announced on Monday night.

“ I sense that across this nation that persons are strained and anxious about the increase in cases, the effusive eruptions at La Soufriere, and the socio-economic challenges”.

Our front-line workers need time to refresh and reflect, Gonsalves said.

“ I instructed the Attorney General to prepare and cause to published in the gazette the requisite legal instruments proclaiming Friday 22nd and Monday 25th as public holidays”.

Gonsalves says these are holidays are for “Public Health”.

“ So we will pause, reflect, and act inclusively in solidarity with each other and pledge to stay fully engaged in confronting head-on our prospective challenges.

The two public holidays is widely seen as a lockdown measure to help tackle the spread of COVID-19 cases on the island.