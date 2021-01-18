COVID-19 Cases Spread Throughout St Vincent And The Grenadines

Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

(By Ernesto Cooke) – There are cases of COVID -19 throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines, these were the findings of the Epidemiological Unit within the Ministry Of Health.

The announcement was made by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Simmone – Keizer Beache, on Monday.

“There are cases in the North Windward Health District, North Leeward Health District, South Leeward Health District, Calliaqua Health District, Mesopotamia Health District, Cedars Health District, Northern Grenadines and Southern Grenadines”.

“However, as I said, there are cases throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines and persons should be cautious where ever they go”, the CMO stated

On Monday in its (COVID-19) Dashboard, the World Health Organisation stated that St Vincent and the Grenadines has community transmission.

Also on Monday St. Vincent and the Grenadines, recorded a second COVID-19 death. The eighty (80) year old male was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 15, 2021, with complications of a chronic non-communicable disease.

The elderly gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 during the routine screening conducted on all admissions.

The patient who was managed on the COVID-19 Isolation Ward became unstable and died at 4.30 am today, January 18, 2021.

Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of January 17, 2021.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy-four (374) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.