Highest number of COVID Cases in Pembroke District

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases. All of the cases are nationals with no history of recent travel.

Five (5) of the cases were detected during contact tracing, testing of persons with flu-like symptoms and general screening. Eleven (11) cases were detected during exit screening.

There are now three hundred and fifty-eight (358) local cases under investigation. Cases range in age from four (4) to eighty-seven (87) years. Most cases are located on mainland St. Vincent, with the highest numbers in the Pembroke Health District.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy- five (375) cases remain active and one (1) person with COVID-19 has died.

Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared after fourteen (14) symptom free days and a negative PCR test result.

This change in the criteria for clearance is supported by guidance from the WHO