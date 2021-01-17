World

California earthquake reported north of Monterey area

January 17, 2021 add comment

Fox News- An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 4.5 rattled Northern California on Saturday night, according to reports.

The epicenter of the quake was near Aromas, about 30 miles northeast of Monterey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Injuries or major structural damage resulting from the quake was not immediately known.

Social media users in San Francisco reported being rattled by the quake, which struck around 8 p.m. local time. (San Francisco is about 95 miles north of Aromas.)

