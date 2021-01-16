La Soufrière Updates

UPDATE: La Soufriere extremely dangerous, public advised to stay away

January 16, 2021 add comment

UWI -SRC RELEASE

The scientific team has successfully and safely collected rock samples from the new lava dome at la Soufriere volcano.

Analysis of the composition of these rocks will provide valuable information on whether the new dome is comprised of older material (related to the 1979 eruption) or fresh material from greater depths.

This will complement data gained from other monitoring techniques, allowing scientists to better understand how the current eruption may unfold.

The team will be based at the summit for most of today with continued work on the seismic station installation and volcanic gas sampling.

Volcano safety protocols were observed for this expedition – heat suit, gas mask, a helicopter on standby and close monitoring of seismic stations at the UWI-SRC and MVO headquarters to detect any changes in activity.

The volcano is extremely dangerous and the public is advised to stay away.

