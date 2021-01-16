NEMO: NO EXPLOSIVE ERUPTION AT THE LA SOUFRIÈRE VOLCANO

Last Updated on 55 seconds by News Admin

There is NO ‘explosive’ eruption at the La Soufrière volcano at this time. Neither has an evacuation order been issued.

La Soufrière continues to have effusive eruptions, as hot magma reaches the surface at extreme temperatures.

This appears in the night as fire or a bright red glow above the crater. As the dome gets higher and closer to the rim of the crater this phenomenon will continue to be visible on clear nights.

The team of scientists continue to monitor activities at the volcano and will advise NEMO accordingly of any changes.

Please continue to listen to official sources: namely NEMO and the UWI Seismic Research Centre for all information relating to the La Soufrière volcano.