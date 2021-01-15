UK may take Barbados off of travel corridor list

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin
Source: Daily Express – Barbados has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, sparking fears it will imminently be added to England’s quarantine list.
The Caribbean island currently has 1007 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as stated by John Hopkins University. Its seven-day infection rate has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
It was at just 3.8 per 100,000 residents before Christmas and is now 96.9.
With Barbados nearly hitting the 100 mark, the UK government could be set to axe it from the travel corridor as it did with the UAE this week.
If the island was added to the quarantine list, it would affect anyone currently in Barbados as well as anyone due to travel there after lockdown.
Barbados was one of the first countries to reopen its borders to tourists (it relies on overseas travellers for almost 40 per cent of its GDP) which could have sparked the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The island has very strict entry requirements, particularly for those arriving from the UK.
Travellers returning from Barbados to the UK from Thursday, January 21 will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test as new strict entry testing rules come into force.
This date also applies to Antigua and St Lucia while all other arrivals must show the negative test from Friday, January 15.
The three Caribbean islands are exempt (for now) due to lack of testing infrastructure.