St Vincent Records First Death From COVID

January 15, 2021 add comment

SIXTY-TWO (62) NEW COVID-19 CASES – FIRST DEATH FROM COVID-19 IN ST VINCENT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded its first COVID-19 death. The forty- nine (49) year old female with multiple pre-existing conditions, presented to the Hospital Services during the evening of January 14 with difficulty breathing.

The patient, who was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on admission, rapidly deteriorated and died at 5 pm today, January 15, 2021. There are now twenty-four (24) persons admitted with COVID-19.

There were an additional sixty-two (62) new COVID-19 cases confirmed overnight. One adult non-national arrived with a negative PCR test and tested positive on arrival.

All of the other sixty-one (61) cases are nationals with no history of recent travel. These cases were detected during contact tracing, testing of persons with flu- like symptoms and exit screening. There are now three hundred and sixteen (316) local cases under investigation.

One hundred and ten (110) persons have recovered and three hundred and thirty- nine (339) cases remain active. A total of four hundred and fifty (450) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared.

