Several cracks have developed in the crater, New Dome Growing

Last Updated on 14 mins by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 15, JANUARY 15, 2021 8:00 PM

Work continued today at the La Soufrière Volcano, with the support of the helicopter. An observation flight was conducted this morning by Professor Robertson and Dr Stinton, one of the two scientists who arrived on Wednesday to provide support to the SRC Team.

Conditions were not ideal but allowed for clear views mainly into the western parts of the crater.

Observations made indicate that the dome has continued to grow, and is now about three quarters the height of the pre-existing 1979 dome. Growth of the dome continues with lateral spreading of material towards the east and west along the moat areas surrounding the 1979 dome.

Gas emissions were observed from several areas of the 1979 dome as well as the crater floor through several cracks which have developed.

Damage to the vegetation was extensive within the eastern, southern, and western parts of the inner crater walls. The damage reported on previously that is occurring along the upper part of the southwestern crater rim has continued to slowly extend downslope.

Installation of a new seismic and continuous GPS monitoring station began on the upper southern flank of the volcano by a team led by Instrumentation Engineer, Lloyd Lynch of the SRC.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.