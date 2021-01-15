Royal Caribbean Adds St Vincent To Its 2021 Schedule

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

Grandeur of the Seas to make 7- and 14-night cruises out of Bridgetown.

(By Ernesto Cooke) – As Royal Caribbean prepares to return to cruising from its coronavirus-driven suspension, the cruise line is already planning to add new routes later this year.

The ship will visit new ports of call in the Windward islands including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas will make the sailings starting in December, the cruise line said.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said that the new homeport “unlocks new memorable vacations to share with family and friends in breathtaking places.”

The new itineraries all depart on Sundays. They include a 7-night southern Caribbean “island-hop,” a 7-night southern Caribbean “adventure” and a 14-night “ultimate” Caribbean voyage.

Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean said it was extending its cruise suspension for most of its ships through April 30.

Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines are working to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements in order for them to return their ships to service.

To show that they’re ready, the cruise lines will need to run mock voyages with volunteer passengers.

Last month, Royal Caribbean said that more than 150,000 people had offered to volunteer as passengers for any trial cruises.