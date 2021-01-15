Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley Takes Vaccine

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has become one of the first leaders in the Caribbean region to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mottley disclosed yesterday evening during a live Covid-19 update at Illaro Court that, along with Attorney General Dale Marshall, Health Minister Lt. Colonel Jeffrey Bostic and several others, she had received the first dose of the two-course inoculation against the virus.

“If you know me well, I will also roll up my sleeves and be at the front of the line going into the charge, I am not asking anybody to do anything which I will not do. I am happy to report that therefore in the course of the last few days, there were five of our medical people at the frontline who have taken the vaccination, and myself, the Minister of Health, the Attorney General also with the other three people who took it.

My arm is a little sore, but other than that I am in good shape, you see me talking with you and I am due to take the second dose in a few weeks time as are they,” she revealed.

Mottley said access to the other vaccinations were “feverishly” being worked on in terms of getting a price that was reasonable.

Pointing out that through the COVAX facility the island would receive vaccines for 20 percent of the population, she stated that while the initial disbursement was expected to cover three percent, it was possible that the country could receive an emergency amount for frontline workers by the end of this month or early February, “to help bring down the temperature in the country”.

Last week, Cayman Islands Premier Alden Mclaughlin led the charge in being vaccinated as that territory became one of the first to receive the vaccines, following shipments to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Island. (JMB)