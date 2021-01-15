Orientation And Welcome Class- IVCC

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

This 13th and 14th of January, the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC) Hugo Chávez, complying with the prevention and physical distancing measures to which the population must adhere to in order to stop the spread of Covid-19, the Orientation and Welcome Class was held online for the new group of Vincentian students for commencing the first trimester in 2021 (January-March) of the Spanish courses and workshops on Venezuelan culture.

More than 90 students started the first trimester of academic activities 2021 at levels 1,3,4,5 and 6 of Spanish. In turn, the students will be able to participate in the different aesthetic-playful workshops: Musical Expression, with the Cuatro workshop at both basic and intermediate levels, and Venezuelan and Caribbean Literature, through which they will be able to strengthen their language learning.

Francisco Pérez Santana, head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, welcomed fifty (50) new members of the Institute and took the opportunity to present the current situation in Venezuela due to the continuous unilateral and coercive measures of the United States government. against the Venezuelan people and assured that despite these measures “The Bolivarian Government of President Nicolás Maduro continues working in favour of Peoples’ Diplomacy with the aim of strengthening relations of friendship and solidarity with the peoples of the world”, he also mentioned that the government of President Nicolas Maduro hopes that relations with the new US administration will be one of respect and dialogue and that government will finally eliminate all the unilateral coercive measures that they have imposed on the people of Venezuela and that the blockade finally ends, he also stressed that the IVCC will continue teaching and training the Vincentian people free of charge in the midst of the fight against Covid-19.

In turn, the Academic Coordinator of the Institute, professor Andreina Bermúdez Di Lorenzo, explained to the students the mission and history of the Venezuelan Institutes for Culture and Cooperation in the Caribbean and explained that they were created with the aim of disseminating cultural programs and be an “articulating element for the development of the identity values ​​of the Venezuelan, Latin American and Caribbean idiosyncrasies” in addition to emphasizing to the students all the benefits of learning a new language; encouraging them to participate in the cultural activities carried out at the Embassy, ​​which will serve for a better performance in their learning process.

Professors Nauris Sam and Violeta Gutiérrez, from level 1A and 1B of Spanish at the IVCC respectively expressed their gratitude for the beginning of this new term of classes “during this pandemic, we are happy to have a free Institute, we are happy because when other institutes are closing their doors, the Venezuelan Institute is open, providing classes online”, Gutiérrez highlighted.

Students Shaniah Webb from level 4 and Sherisse Browne from level 6 shared their experience at the Institute and encouraged students to achieve their goal of learning the language, “we know that your experience will be different because it is an online class system but I want to encourage you because this institute is excellent and the team of teachers is excellent and they are committed to teaching online; At the IVCC they will learn not only a new language that will help them in areas such as work and travel, but they will also learn about Venezuelan and Latin American culture. There are many benefits if they make the most of this opportunity”, said Browne.

For her part, Webb highlighted the importance for the Vincentian population of receiving classes in Spanish and Afro-Latin American and Caribbean culture for free, for which she invited the new students to make a great effort to take advantage of this opportunity that is only possible thanks to the Bolivarian Revolution and its relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Caribbean island in its efforts to strengthen comprehensive education of the Spanish language and Venezuelan culture continues to work hard to strengthen the ties of friendship between both peoples, within the framework of the principle of solidarity and diplomacy. of the towns.