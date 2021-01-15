Global deaths reach 2 million from coronavirus

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

SOURCE: ABC News — The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 2 million.

It crossed the threshold on Friday, according to tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The bleak milestone comes amid a monumental but uneven effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus.

Some countries are seeing real hope of vanquishing outbreaks. In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, tens of millions of citizens have already received shots. But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground.

Many health experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Those four countries collectively account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths.

The U.S. leads the world with nearly 390,000 confirmed deaths.

Pfizer temporarily reduces European deliveries of vaccine. Desperate effort to bring oxygen supplies to the Brazilian rainforest’s biggest city. City in northern China builds 3,000-unit quarantine facility to handle anticipated overflow of COVID-19 patients. Dismal vaccination rates in four southern U.S. states worry health experts.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled $1.9 trillion plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic and provide 100 million vaccines in 100 days. Spain insists it can stay open and still beat the virus while much of Europe is increasingly locked down.