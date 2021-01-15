Dozens killed, hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

(ALJAZEERA) – At least 34 killed, several trapped in collapsed buildings after a 6.2 quake as expert warns aftershocks could trigger tsunami.

At least 34 people have been killed and more than 600 injured after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck and toppled buildings in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island in the early hours of Friday, according to authorities.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington, reporting from Jakarta, said the situation was still developing in the area.

“Authorities in west Sulawesi are still working to restore communications. Electricity is down. Once communications are restored we should have a clearer picture of the exact extent of the damage,” she said.

“So far we know that eight people are confirmed dead in the city of Majene, 26 in the nearby city of Mamuju. There are 10 evacuation centers set up in the city of Majene and five in the city of Mamuju.”

President Joko Widodo offered condolences to the victims in a video statement, urging people to stay calm and authorities to step up search efforts.