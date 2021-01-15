Caribbean

CARICOM calls for COVID vaccines as a matter of urgent priority

January 15, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

As the world grapples with the challenge of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned at the current prospect of inequitable access to vaccines to address the pandemic, especially for frontline workers and vulnerable populations.

The reality is that small states will find it difficult to compete in the market place to ensure equitable access for vaccines.

Given the transmissibility of the virus, all countries are vulnerable and should work together.

The Caribbean Community therefore calls for a global summit in the context of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ACT-A Facilitation Council to discuss equitable access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The inextricable link economically, socially, and by virtue of travel with our neighbours and the wider international community, makes it imperative for CARICOM Member States to be afforded access to vaccines as a matter of urgent priority. This action will be mutually beneficial in breaking the transmission of the virus.

Notwithstanding that appeal, the Community will explore all available options to access vaccines in order to protect its population from the ravages of the pandemic.

Recommended For You

World Bank Approves US$30M Credit For St Lucia’s COVID Response

Generation Equality – Launch Of Global Comic And Cartoon Competition

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley Takes Vaccine

Global deaths reach 2 million from coronavirus

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.