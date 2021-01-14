West Tech Shipping Extends Gratitude To Customers

(PR) – West Tech Shipping is expressing a heartfelt “Thank You” to its employees and customers who partnered with the shipping company for its Christmas Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive which was themed “Getting Christmas To You” saw at least one Children’s Home in each of West Tech’s six territories, receive toys and games for the Christmas Season.

Facilitators of the homes were grateful for the donations and are welcoming donations from other corporate citizens.

“We were not expecting many donations for 2020 due to the current situation with COVID and with people limiting their spending. I am happy that West Tech and its customers remembered the children and made such an important gesture.” One Children’s Home Facilitator expresses.

“We are very grateful for these donations. We cannot do everything on our own and donations from companies, organizations and even individuals go a long way in helping. Thank you, West Tech, your employees and customers.” Another Facilitator comments.

West Tech Shipping says it believes in giving back to the community in whatever little way that it can. Apart from the Christmas Toy Drive, West Tech Saint Lucia’s employees donated food and other necessities to underserved families on the island. The Company’s Regional Marketing Manager states that giving back has always been at the core of West Tech’s values.

“The number of donations received from both our employees and customers were very heartwarming. Once we added the donations to West Tech’s contribution, we were able to comfortably reach our goal of “giving the gift of a smile to children for the season.”

“We are very grateful for the contributions from our employees and customers. One customer in St. Maarten donated an entire box of toys. To receive these donations, when everyone has been affected by the pandemic, speaks volumes.” Expresses West Tech’s Regional Marketing Manager- Delia Louis

West Tech says it looks forward to many similar partnerships with customers and other stakeholders. At the same time, the regional shipping company would like to encourage corporate entities to continue to support community development no matter how small, as every little goes a long way, especially now.