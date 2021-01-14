SVG Receives 14,700 COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests From Taiwan

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines handed over 14,700pcs Taiwan developed COVID-19 antigen rapid tests to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on January 14, 2021.

The COVID-19 antigen rapid tests were donated by Taiwanese manufacturer TaiDoc Technology Corp and Fora Care Foundation.

The medical assistance will help strengthen the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ capacities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

The donation is the concrete practice of the public-private collaboration, which upholds the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help” to combat the CONVID-19 pandemic, and to fulfil the World Health Organization’s goal of “Health for All”.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has assisted the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in preventing and controlling the pandemic.

In addition to handing over medical supplies such as masks, ventilators, PCR machines, isolation gowns and forehead thermometers, Taiwan has also shared its experience in the fight against COVID-19 with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Taiwan also helps its diplomatic allies and like-minded countries to prevent the pandemic through its successful “Taiwan Model”, and to promotes the health and well-being of the international community.

NEWS784/PR