Staten Island: 100-year-old woman beats COVID

New York (WABC) — A 100-year-old COVID patient defied the odds and was discharged from the Staten Island hospital.

Tina Pignataro won her fight against the virus and left the emergency field hospital at Staten Island University Hospital.

She was admitted last month. Pignataro had shortness of breath but thankfully she responded to treatment.

“So Tina is a remarkable patient with a remarkable story,” said Dr. Srikant Polepalli of Staten Island Hospital. “She’s 100 years old, she was born in 1920 right at the end of the Spanish flu and now she’s here living through the COVID-19 pandemic — and she’s very soft-spoken but is a very strong fighter.”

Pignataro wasn’t the only one discharged. Her younger sister Marie was also hospitalized for COVID in the same field hospital.