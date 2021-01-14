Latest Report – One Of The Gases Emitting From La Soufriere Can Be Fatal

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 14, JANUARY 14, 2021 8:00 PM

The Rotary Helicopter that will be used in the surveillance of the La Soufriere Volcano arrived from Antigua today. The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI/SRC) Scientists Professor Richard Robertson, Dr Thomas Christopher and Dr Adam Stinton conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the La Soufriere Volcano on board the helicopter. They got a first- hand view of the volcano and were able to take thermal images of heat distribution, gas emission and dimension measurement of the new dome.

Aerial surveillance was not perfect; however, they were able to identify landing areas.

The dome continues to grow and is slightly higher and bigger than previously. It is growing laterally towards the east and west.

Thermal images were taken to determine the distribution of heat on the new dome; however, conditions were not good for an estimate of temperature. The scientists will need to repeat this exercise as the gases coming out of the volcano were moving around and therefore difficult to measure.

During the survey of the crater, special cameras took photographs of the dome that will be used to estimate its volume.

The scientists have reported that carbon dioxide is also one of the gases coming out of the volcano, along with Sulphur Dioxide. Carbon Dioxide does not have a smell and can be fatal.

The alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

Work on the Seismic Station in Owia was completed today, while work on the Fancy Station commenced today.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano and especially going into the crater since doing so is extremely dangerous.