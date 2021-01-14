Haiti: Poor Neighborhoods’ Schools Close Due to Violence

(TELESUR) – Children are joining armed groups and are committing banditry due to lack of access to education.

Haiti’s community organization Koz Pa’m reported that schools in Port-au-Prince’s poor neighbourhoods have closed due to the rise of criminal gangs.

In the Carrefour Feuilles and Solino areas, children are joining armed groups and are committing banditry due to lack of access to education.

“Children are in vulnerable conditions. The unsafe environment drags them into violence,” stated Koz Pa’m, an NGO helping minors with violent behaviours to re-enter social life.

In 2020, insecurity shot up in Haiti due to the pandemic and the rise of armed gangs, massacres, homicides, and kidnappings.

“Despite the wave of violence, we believe the government can do more to ensure children’s access to education,” Koz Pa’m President Jean-Robert Pierre said.