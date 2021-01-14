Easy On The Rumours, I had No Heart Attack Says PM

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

Vincentians have been called upon to avoid spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves appealed while speaking on NBC Radio on January 13th, 2021.

“I just want to urge everybody to go easy on the rumours; some are mischief and others malicious”.

Gonsalves said he was told that he had COVID and was in quarantine, the prime minister refuted those claims.

“Well if I were tested for COVID-19, I would tell the country straight up, there is nothing immoral, there is no stigma attach to getting COVID “‘.

Gonsalves said anybody could get it even when going about their business and taking precautions, but we are all less likely to contract the virus if we take certain precautions.

“The truth of the matter is that there is only one person in the cabinet who tested positive, that is Hon Orando Brewster”.

Gonsalves also refuted claims that he had a heart attack recently, he said he was notified by way of a text message from a school teacher about such.

“Prime Minister are you okay, am hearing that you had a heart attack, please tell me it’s not true”, the message read, according to Gonsalves.

I did not have a heart attack, and I never had one either, Gonsalves said.

“They also said Montgomery Daniel was on his death bed with a heart attack”.

Gonsalves said Daniel was hospitalized in Georgetown on Tuesday, he said when you are 66 years old, and in this business, they will check you for everything, including your heart.

“Even tho he did not give me permission to say it, I can say that the doctor’s report showed he was fine, nothing is wrong with the heart. Also his test for COVID-19 was negative”.

Gonsalves said people do get sick and urge persons to go easy on the unfounded rumours.

“I don’t like to talk about these things, but since they are going about and giving certain individuals anxieties, I just thought I would mention it”. Gonsalves said.