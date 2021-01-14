Air Canada Suspending Flights To St Vincent From 23rd January

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Air Canada will be suspending all flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Effective Jan 23, the international list of stations closed and routes suspended until further notice included St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a memo, Canada’s largest airline outlined the details of the 25% capacity reduction.

The list contains 44 temporarily suspended flights, including 12 domestic, 10 trans-border (USA) and a full 22 international routes.

It’s a blow to Air Canada workers and to Canadians, as well as tourism workers in the Caribbean and around the world.

It’s also a difficult pill to swallow for beleaguered travel agents, who now have a lot fewer destinations they can sell.

But airline officials say they’ve been left with no choice.