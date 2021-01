Police have arrested and charged Bally Alexander, 19 years old labourer of Victoria Village with aggravated burglary on 13.01.21.

According to investigations, between 5:20 p.m. on 09.01.21 and 12:03 a.m. on 10.01.21, the accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 48-year-old Aviation Officer of Calderas a trespasser with a gun to commit the offence of burglary.

The accused man is expected to appear before the Court to answer to the charge.