PAHO Donates Ventilators To Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Fight

Press Release:- The Government of Saint Lucia received six (6) ventilators from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on December 22, 2020, to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

These ventilators will significantly improve Saint Lucia’s capacity to treat critical patients with respiratory problems.

To date, PAHO has donated personal protective equipment, oxygen concentrators, laboratory supplies, training of human resources and many more hospital accessories as the government responds to the pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to present significant financial and clinical challenges to

Saint Lucia as we seek to secure the health and safety of our citizens.

The Government of Saint Lucia is extremely grateful to PAHO for the tremendous

support being extended.

PAHO’s assistance to Saint Lucia has certainly assisted in cushioning the financial burden posed by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the donation of the six (6) ventilators and take comfort in knowing that we can rely on technical guidance and further assistance as we rally in responding to this pandemic.