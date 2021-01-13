Drop In Temperatures Expected On Saturday Evening

A weakened Atlantic High-Pressure System across our islands maintains moderate (‘~20 – 30 km/h) east north-easterly trades increasing (‘~30 – 45 km/h) occasionally during night-time.

Wind direction could vary between east-north-east and east-south-east on Thursday and Friday, with occasional cloudiness and a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Moderate to fresh (‘~25 – 40 km/h) trades with isolated showers are likely on Saturday and a drop in temperatures may be noticeable by evening.

Small craft-operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds…East north-easterly sea-swells across SVG could rise and fall in response to wind-speeds, ranging 1.2 to 1.5 m on western coasts and 2.0 to 2.5 m on eastern coasts.