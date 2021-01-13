49 New COVID Cases, Total Recorded 333, Dengue Cases Now 1790

Latest COVID numbers in SVG shows that the nation has recorded 49 additional cases as of Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Health officials say some 41 are local without recent travel history, while eight remains under investigation as to their origin.

The latest update brings total recorded COVID cases on the island to 333, 227 are active cases while recoveries remain at 106.

As of Wednesday 13th, no COVID -19 related deaths have been recorded in St Vincent.

As it relates to Dengue in November of 2020, St Vincent had some 1617 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The last update showed as of January 8th 2021 a total of 1790 confirmed cases, an increase of 173.